India Wins GSMA Government Leadership Award 2023

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership gets global recognition. GSM Association (GSMA) has conferred Government Leadership Award 2023 to India for implementing best practices in telecom policy and regulation.

Speaking on the occasion of India receiving the award, The Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said “GSMA Awards represent global recognition of the telecom reforms carried out by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. We all have seen the effect of reforms. RoW permissions which used to take more than 230 days, now get approval within 8 days. More than 85% mobile tower clearances are now instantaneous. With nearly 1 Lakh sites in 387 districts, India’s 5G roll-out is one of the fastest in the world. Indian telecom sector has emerged as a sunrise sector and the whole world has taken note of this rise.”

GSMA, which represents more than 750 mobile operators and 400 companies in the telecom ecosystem, recognizes one country every year. India was declared winner in the ceremony held at Mobile World Congress Barcelona on 27 Feb, 2023.

Following the ‘Digital India’ vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi, Government brought in structural and procedural reform in September 2021. Thereafter, several initiatives were carried out such as licensing reforms, creation of PM Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal, streamlining Right of Way (RoW), spectrum reforms, satellite reforms etc.

Policy spotlight on India published by GSMA is enclosed herewith.