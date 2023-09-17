India to take on Sri Lanka in final of Asia Cup in Colombo

In Cricket, India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday at R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will begin at 3 PM Indian Standard Time.

The Indian Squad will be led by Rohit Sharma. If India win the Asia Cup title, they will not just become the World No one in ODI cricket but also become the No one across all formats. Indian win will also set the high tone for the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to be played from the 5th of next month at home grounds.

On the other side, Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are the defending champions and will have the support of the home crowd in the summit clash.

In the Indian Squad, Washington Sundar has been called up as a cover for the injured Axar Patel. All-rounder Axar Patel sustained several injuries during India’s six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday.

On the other hand, in a massive blow to Sri Lanka, star spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the match against India due to a hamstring injury. The hosts have replaced him with off-spinner and all-rounder Sahan Arachchige.