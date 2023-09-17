Quest Global wraps up successful 12th edition of Quest Global Ingenium in Bengaluru

Bengaluru – Quest Global, one of the world’s leading engineering services firms, successfully concluded the 12th edition of Quest Global Ingenium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, today. Padma Shri T V Mohandas Pai, a renowned chartered accountant was the chief guest at the event. Reinforcing Quest Global’s commitment to nurturing engineering excellence for a brighter future, Ingenium has provided a platform for students from across the country to showcase their innovative tech solutions.

The 12th edition of Quest Global Ingenium saw an overwhelming response, having received 1300+ entries from across India. Knowledge Institute of Technology from Tamil Nadu won the contest and impressed the jury with their presentation on Tooth Audible Device. The Tooth Audible Device represents a cutting-edge hearing system featuring advanced auditory technology meticulously crafted to augment the auditory capabilities of individuals afflicted by hearing loss. The team included Aagash Madhaiyan, Abirami S V, Anupriya K and Balamurugan K. The winners will visit a facility in Japan in the coming months, and experience first-hand cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions developed by Quest Global. This educational trip will provide students with valuable industry exposure and insights.

A total of 269 colleges participated in Quest Global Ingenium 2023, highlighting the widespread interest and engagement from academic institutions across the country. Notably, there were participation from 45 colleges in Karnataka, the host state, further emphasizing the event’s regional impact and the vibrant engineering ecosystem.

Lux Ramalingam, Chief Operating Officer, Quest Global, expressing his satisfaction with the massive participation, said, “Quest Global Ingenium 2023 has once again showcased the incredible potential of young engineering minds in India. We are immensely proud of the participants and their innovative solutions. As a global engineering firm, Quest Global is committed to nurturing talent and driving innovation, and events like these help us achieve that mission.”

The team from BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore secured a close first runner-up position with their entry on Micro Gas Turbine. Micro Gas Turbines are employed in jetpacks to provide more thrust and power efficiency which can be used in rescue operations and disaster affected areas. This can also serve as auxiliary power units (APU) in aircraft.

Being one of the most fiercely competed Quest Global Ingenium, the judges received some outstanding entries from other participants as well. Colleges such as Karpagam Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu, Knowledge Institute Of Technology in Tamil Nadu, Jayawantrao Sawant College Of Engineering (JSCOE) in Pune, Kalaignar Karunanidhi Institute Of Technology in Tamil Nadu, and Tirumala Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh submitted the highest number of projects in the competition.

In the 11th edition of Quest Global Ingenium, the winning team from Jayawantrao Sawant College of Engineering, Hadapsar, Maharashtra had earned a trip to Alstom’s cutting-edge facility in Europe to explore the company’s innovative technology solutions.

Ingenium has consistently served as a beacon for young engineering talent, fostering a culture of innovation and problem-solving. Quest Global extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participating colleges, students, mentors, and partners for making the 12th edition a resounding success.