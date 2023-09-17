Housing Industry Shall be made more efficient: CREDAI Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The General body meeting of CREDAI Bhubaneswar chapter, Odisha’s leading housing and infrastructure development organization, was held today at Hotel Suryansh, Bhubaneswar. Ms. Sofia Firdous, President of Bhubaneswar City Chapter presided over the meeting, while Sri Jagat Kar Secretary CREDAI Bhubaneswar Chapter conducted the meeting. Deliberations started after the welcome address by Sri Jagat Kar Secretary of the chapter. It is noteworthy that this was the first General body meeting after the formation of the new management body of the chapter on 2nd August, 2023.

Dr. Brahma Mishra, President of Utkal Chambers of Commerce, joined the meeting as a special guest and expressed his willingness to support activities of CREDAI’s Bhubaneswar Chapter in every possible way.

Sri Kar said that Bhubaneswar chapter will focus on the application of latest technology in the field of housing construction and infrastructure development in the capital city. Expressing pleasure that 5 new members have joined the Chapter, president Ms Firdous said that it is very encouraging and hoped many more Developers shall join the chapter in the coming days.

Highlighting the crisis in the housing sector, President Ms. Sofia Firdous said that the problem will be resolved by having a substantive discussion with ORERA and various departments of the government. She said that the housing industry will be made more efficient in the coming days.

In the General body meeting, the president announced that the following 5 programs will be taken up very shortly and sought active cooperation from all members.

Among others, Binay Krishna Das, Founder Member CREDAI Odisha. Sri Sangram Keshari Sahoo, Chairman, CREDAI Bhubaneswar, Soumyajeet Mohanty & Bobbili Satyanarana Vice President, CREDAI Bhubaneswar, Manmohan Agarwalla & Jyoti Ranjan Behuria, Joint Secretary, CREDAI Bhubaneswar Ashok Kumar Patro, Treasurer, CREDAI Bhubaneswar chapter, Executive Members of CREDAI Bhubaneswar Ronak Dugar, Kamal Lochan Patra and Sheikh Mairajiul Haque participated in the deliberations. Sri Binay Krishna Das proposed vote of thanks.