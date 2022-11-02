India to take on Bangladesh in ICC T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval today

India will take on Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup Cricket at the Adelaide Oval today, November 2. The match will start at 1:30 PM Indian Time. This match is important for both sides. So far, India has played three matches, winning two and losing one. Bangladesh has also won two and lost one. India, second in the points table, are placed above Bangladesh due to a better run-rate. In another group match, Zimbabwe will take on the Netherlands at 9:30 AM Indian Time.

Yesterday, November 1, England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in the Super 12 group match. Batting first, England set a target of 179 for New Zealand. In reply, New Zealand managed to score 159 at the loss of 6 wickets in twenty overs. With the victory, England keeps their T20 World Cup hopes alive and moved to second place in the points table.

Jos Buttler was declared Player of the Match. In another group match, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by Six wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga who claimed 3 wickets for 13 runs was adjudged Man of the Match.