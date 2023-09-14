India receives first C-295 MW transport aircraft for Indian Air Force

India on Wednesday (13 September 2023) received the first C-295 MW transport aircraft. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhari attended the formal handing over ceremony of the first C-295 MW transport aircraft at Seville in Spain. According to the Indian Air Force, the aircraft was formally handed over by Airbus to the IAF.

India has formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C-295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force AVRO fleet. As per the contractual agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in fly-away condition from its final assembly line at Seville. Forty aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies. All the C-295 aircraft will be handed over in transport configuration and equipped with an indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite.

Akashvani correspondent reports that the acquisition of 56 C295 aircraft will boost the Make in India initiatives. The partnership between Airbus and Tata Advanced System will pave the way for the development of the industrial ecosystem in the aviation sector.

As the process will involve manufacturing, assembly, testing, qualification, delivery, and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft, it will attract huge investment and create several skilled and indirect jobs. The C-295 is used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for conducting logistic operations to locations that are not accessible for heavier aircraft.