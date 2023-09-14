Odisha Startup Yatra achieved remarkable feat with record ideas generation

Bhubaneswar: As a remarkable achievement, Startup Odisha Yatra has received record ideas from student communities within days of commencement, reflects unwavering commitment of State Government to foster startup ecosystem of the state and inculcate entrepreneurship spirit among youth. More than 230 ideas have been received from various institutions in first two days of the Yatra, showcasing immense potential and capabilities of young minds. The second day of the journey saw enthusiastic participation from the 1000+ students, where 127 innovative ideas were generated from across 11 colleges. It has laid solid foundation to materialising State Government’s ambition of creating 5000 Startups by 2025.

After remarkable beginning, Today Startup Yatra and Xpress visited various eminent institutes in and around Khordha including Utkal University, SOA University, IIIT Bhubaneswar, Institute of Hotel Management, XIM University, ITER, National Institute of Science Education and Research, Skill Development Institute, IIT Bhubaneswar, OUAT and World Skill Centre.

The excitement and enthusiasm from the student community was palpable with their passionate pitches.

The aim of Startup Odisha Yatra and Startup Xpress 2023 is to encourage grassroots innovators and promote entrepreneurship among them. In 2023 edition of the Yatra, Startup Odisha has four dedicated vans that will cover all 30 districts of the state.

As the Yatra moves forward, it will cover another Thirteen eminent institutes of Khordha district. On the Third day, Startup Yarta Van will reach CV Raman Global University, GITA, Gandhi Engineering College, Birla Global University, STPI, OUTR University, IMI Bhubaneswar, CTTC, CIPET, GIET( Baniatangi), NIIS, IITTM & GIET( Gothapatana).