Annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index for August, 2023 stands at (-) 0.52%

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is (-) 0.52% (Provisional) for the month of August, 2023 (over August, 2022) against (-) 1.36% recorded in July, 2023. The negative rate of inflation in August, 2023 is primarily due to fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemical & chemical products, textiles and food products as compared to the corresponding month of previous year. The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

Index Numbers and Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) June-23 July-23 (P) Aug-23 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100.0 148.9 -4.18 151.9 -1.36 152.4 -0.52 I. Primary Articles 22.62 176.1 -2.98 190.5 7.57 189.6 6.34 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 146.2 -12.51 145.3 -12.79 149.6 -6.03 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 139.9 -2.78 139.6 -2.51 139.8 -2.37 Food Index 24.38 175.1 -1.30 187.7 7.75 186.1 5.62

Note: P: Provisional, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

2. The month-over-month change in WPI index for the month of August, 2023 stood at 0.33% as compared to July, 2023. The monthly change in WPI index for last six-month is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index# All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23 Jun-23 Jul-23 (P) Aug-23 (P) All Commodities 100.0 0.07 0.07 -1.13 -0.33 2.01 0.33 I. Primary Articles 22.62 0.92 1.48 -1.52 0.57 8.18 -0.47 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 -0.76 -2.37 -2.69 -1.62 -0.62 2.96 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 -0.21 0.07 -0.57 -0.50 -0.21 0.14 Food Index 24.38 0.47 1.10 -0.63 1.27 7.20 -0.85

Note: P: Provisional, #Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

3. Month-over-Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):- The index for this major group declined by 0.47% to 189.6 (provisional) in August, 2023 from 190.5 (provisional) for the month of July, 2023. Prices of Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (5.25%), Minerals (3.56%) and Non-food Articles (0.25%) increased in August, 2023 as compared to July, 2023. Prices of Food Articles (-1.52%) declined in August, 2023 as compared to July, 2023.

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):- The index for this major group increased by 2.96% to 149.6 (provisional) in August, 2023 from 145.3 (provisional) for the month of July, 2023. Prices of Mineral Oils (4.02%) and Electricity (1.79%) increased in August, 2023 as compared to July, 2023.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):- The index for this major group increased by 0.14% to 139.8 (provisional) in August, 2023 from 139.6 (provisional) for the month of July, 2023. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 15 groups witnessed an increase in prices whereas 6 groups witnessed a decrease in prices. The increase in price is mainly contributed by food products; electrical equipment; computer, electronic & optical products; other manufacturing; printing & reproduction of recorded media; motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers etc. Some of the groups that witnessed a decrease in prices are chemical & chemical products; paper & paper products; machinery & equipment; fabricated metal products, except machinery & equipment; pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical & botanical products; furniture etc. in August, 2023 as compared to July, 2023.

4. WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group decreased from 187.7 in July, 2023 to 186.1 in August, 2023. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 7.75% in July, 2023 to 5.62% in August, 2023.

5. Final Index for the month of June, 2023 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of June, 2023 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 148.9 and (-) 4.18% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups based on updated figures are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for August, 2023 has been compiled at a weighted response rate of 85.7 percent, while the final figure for June, 2023 is based on the weighted response rate of 94.6 percent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in .

Next date of Press Release: WPI for the month of September, 2023 would be released on 16/10/2023.

Note: DPIIT releases index number of wholesale price in India on monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month, and the index number is compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of August, 2023 (Provisional), June, 2023 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI are finalised after 10 weeks (from the month of reference), and then frozen thereafter.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for August, 2023

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (Aug-23)* Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2022-2023 2023-2024* 2022-2023 2023-2024* Aug-22 Aug-23* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 152.4 -0.52 0.33 14.94 -2.10 12.48 -0.52 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 189.6 0.68 -0.47 16.42 2.16 14.74 6.34 A. Food Articles 15.26 201.3 1.73 -1.52 11.45 6.34 12.55 10.60 Cereals 2.82 189.4 2.61 1.61 9.13 7.69 11.77 7.25 Paddy 1.43 184.3 1.56 1.71 2.61 8.08 4.33 9.18 Wheat 1.03 191.1 4.03 1.92 12.57 7.30 17.35 5.81 Pulses 0.64 197.7 2.23 3.02 -0.49 8.16 2.58 10.45 Vegetables 1.87 336.7 0.18 -8.31 34.40 12.97 22.45 48.39 Potato 0.28 221.4 0.00 0.50 38.80 -21.71 44.40 -24.02 Onion 0.16 229.2 1.10 24.03 -22.36 2.67 -24.76 31.42 Fruits 1.60 177.9 8.33 3.61 17.75 -5.60 31.49 -12.88 Milk 4.44 178.4 0.67 0.34 5.72 8.18 5.41 7.79 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 166.1 -1.10 -5.73 6.02 0.90 7.88 -2.98 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 162.8 1.92 0.25 17.31 -7.69 8.42 -7.02 Oil Seeds 1.12 187.8 -0.38 -0.16 1.03 -13.02 -13.48 -9.41 C. Minerals 0.83 215.4 -2.43 3.56 10.89 5.41 7.41 11.66 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 152.3 -7.34 5.25 70.27 -10.25 59.94 -1.93 Crude Petroleum 1.95 132.9 -9.81 6.24 65.15 -20.82 50.57 -9.10 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 149.6 -4.44 2.96 43.59 -8.08 35.03 -6.03 LPG 0.64 100.0 -2.73 -6.80 37.49 -20.29 19.75 -24.01 Petrol 1.60 160.7 -8.93 3.01 59.55 -8.39 38.68 -2.13 HSD 3.10 172.7 -7.29 1.47 74.68 -13.47 61.31 -11.30 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 139.8 0.00 0.14 9.34 -2.60 7.51 -2.37 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 160.7 0.24 0.63 7.94 -5.23 5.77 -3.60 Vegetable & Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 147.5 -2.05 0.14 7.85 -25.93 -1.22 -20.87 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 131.2 0.23 0.08 1.60 2.12 0.86 2.26 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 172.9 -1.02 0.82 3.02 4.41 2.24 5.30 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 134.1 -0.54 0.00 13.39 -8.31 10.48 -8.46 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 150.8 1.01 0.87 4.51 1.70 5.14 1.00 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 126.8 0.08 1.20 3.43 2.01 4.14 2.84 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 144.8 0.63 0.14 2.96 0.91 2.34 0.49 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 138.5 0.06 -2.19 16.60 -7.46 16.60 -10.36 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 136.3 -0.81 -0.73 14.14 -5.87 12.51 -7.03 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 142.0 0.43 -0.28 3.62 2.06 4.85 1.00 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 127.0 -1.30 0.16 7.83 -2.84 5.63 -1.85 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 135.2 -0.15 0.22 9.11 1.67 9.34 1.27 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 137.9 -0.22 0.15 9.30 0.81 9.24 0.58 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 140.4 -0.33 0.07 15.27 -7.36 9.57 -5.71 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 120.9 -1.01 -1.14 12.43 -6.20 8.64 -4.80 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 138.3 0.43 -0.22 9.79 -0.49 7.20 -1.21

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23 Jun-23 Jul-23* Aug-23* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 1.41 -0.79 -3.61 -4.18 -1.36 -0.52 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 2.52 1.89 -1.90 -2.98 7.57 6.34 A. Food Articles 15.26 5.42 3.88 1.63 1.32 14.25 10.60 Cereals 2.82 9.48 7.69 6.89 8.34 8.31 7.25 Paddy 1.43 7.54 7.18 7.33 7.67 9.03 9.18 Wheat 1.03 9.16 7.56 6.20 9.02 8.01 5.81 Pulses 0.64 3.03 5.67 5.82 9.21 9.59 10.45 Vegetables 1.87 -2.39 -1.50 -20.47 -21.56 62.12 48.39 Potato 0.28 -25.59 -19.28 -18.10 -21.15 -24.40 -24.02 Onion 0.16 -36.83 -18.60 -7.25 -4.31 7.13 31.42 Fruits 1.60 4.89 -4.40 0.68 -2.04 -8.91 -12.88 Milk 4.44 8.48 8.21 8.18 8.59 8.15 7.79 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 1.36 0.88 2.07 2.68 1.79 -2.98 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 -4.51 -6.70 -9.51 -9.66 -5.47 -7.02 Oil Seeds 1.12 -15.05 -15.58 -15.60 -14.39 -9.61 -9.41 C. Minerals 0.83 -2.84 7.88 2.19 0.53 5.21 11.66 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 -1.19 1.64 -13.66 -21.43 -13.66 -1.93 Crude Petroleum 1.95 -23.53 -9.44 -27.01 -32.68 -22.83 -9.10 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 8.69 0.99 -9.17 -12.51 -12.79 -6.03 LPG 0.64 3.31 -10.49 -24.35 -22.29 -20.69 -24.01 Petrol 1.60 6.48 1.53 -9.51 -16.32 -13.48 -2.13 HSD 3.10 11.85 1.42 -17.03 -18.59 -18.95 -11.30 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 -0.70 -2.28 -3.03 -2.78 -2.51 -2.37 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 -2.96 -5.53 -6.97 -6.04 -3.97 -3.60 Vegetable & Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 -22.02 -26.25 -29.92 -29.16 -22.60 -20.87 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 2.60 2.51 1.71 1.71 2.42 2.26 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 4.19 3.16 4.32 5.91 3.38 5.30 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 -4.93 -5.90 -8.48 -9.71 -8.96 -8.46 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 3.38 2.05 2.25 2.04 1.15 1.00 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 1.58 1.98 1.73 1.80 1.70 2.84 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 -0.97 -1.44 2.33 2.25 0.98 0.49 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 -1.01 -4.23 -6.59 -7.83 -8.29 -10.36 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 -0.07 -3.16 -5.03 -7.01 -7.10 -7.03 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 2.68 2.29 2.73 2.58 1.71 1.00 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 -1.31 -2.51 -3.33 -3.20 -3.28 -1.85 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 5.40 3.60 2.12 0.52 0.90 1.27 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 6.24 3.60 0.88 -1.15 0.22 0.58 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 -7.17 -9.86 -9.23 -5.60 -6.09 -5.71 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 -4.76 -8.70 -8.18 -4.40 -4.68 -4.80 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 2.88 0.50 -0.64 -0.50 -0.57 -1.21

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI Index for last 6 months Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23 Jun-23 Jul-23* Aug-23* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 151.0 151.1 149.4 148.9 151.9 152.4 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 175.2 177.8 175.1 176.1 190.5 189.6 A. Food Articles 15.26 178.8 182.1 181.3 184.9 204.4 201.3 Cereals 2.82 183.6 183.5 183.1 184.5 186.4 189.4 Paddy 1.43 175.4 176.2 177.2 178.2 181.2 184.3 Wheat 1.03 187.1 186.4 184.9 187.3 187.5 191.1 Pulses 0.64 180.4 184.6 183.6 188.5 191.9 197.7 Vegetables 1.87 175.7 183.9 178.3 203.8 367.2 336.7 Potato 0.28 135.2 157.0 190.0 204.3 220.3 221.4 Onion 0.16 138.1 128.2 129.2 144.4 184.8 229.2 Fruits 1.60 186.6 201.9 191.2 182.4 171.7 177.9 Milk 4.44 175.3 176.7 177.3 178.3 177.8 178.4 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 171.9 171.1 177.2 180.0 176.2 166.1 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 167.1 165.6 162.8 158.9 162.4 162.8 Oil Seeds 1.12 192.5 191.8 188.8 186.2 188.1 187.8 C. Minerals 0.83 222.4 224.6 214.8 207.4 208.0 215.4 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 149.8 155.0 142.9 138.6 144.7 152.3 Crude Petroleum 1.95 123.8 133.4 119.2 116.8 125.1 132.9 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 156.4 152.7 148.6 146.2 145.3 149.6 LPG 0.64 137.4 134.0 117.1 114.0 107.3 100.0 Petrol 1.60 159.4 159.5 157.0 155.9 156.0 160.7 HSD 3.10 176.5 171.7 169.5 169.0 170.2 172.7 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 141.3 141.4 140.6 139.9 139.6 139.8 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 160.8 160.5 158.9 158.8 159.7 160.7 Vegetable & Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 157.9 155.4 149.7 145.0 147.3 147.5 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 130.3 130.9 130.6 130.7 131.1 131.2 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 169.2 169.8 171.4 173.7 171.5 172.9 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 136.8 137.2 135.9 134.8 134.1 134.1 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 150.0 149.5 150.0 149.7 149.5 150.8 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 122.3 123.4 123.5 124.7 125.3 126.8 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 143.0 143.9 145.0 145.2 144.6 144.8 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 147.0 147.2 146.0 143.6 141.6 138.5 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 142.2 141.1 139.6 137.9 137.3 136.3 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 141.7 142.8 142.9 143.4 142.4 142.0 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 128.3 128.4 127.6 127.1 126.8 127.0 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 134.6 135.2 134.7 134.7 134.9 135.2 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 137.9 138.2 137.3 137.4 137.7 137.9 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 146.2 145.3 143.6 141.6 140.3 140.4 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 126.0 122.8 122.4 121.8 122.3 120.9 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 139.2 139.5 139.7 139.3 138.6 138.3

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of