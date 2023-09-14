Odisha Govt has signed an MoU with six Public Sector Banks for providing banking services in all unbanked Gram Panchayats of the State

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt has signed an MoU with six Public Sector Banks, namely SBI, PNB, Union Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda for providing banking services in all unbanked Gram Panchayats of the State through CSP Plus banking outlets.

The scheme will be implemented in a phased manner to cover all unbanked GPs of State within the current financial year 2023-24. #Odisha Govt will provide rent free banking space for 5 years and also bear one-time expenses for Fixed Cost & Recurring expenses for a period of 3 years. A provision of ₹500 Cr has been made for the scheme.