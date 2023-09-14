5T Secretary Sri V.K. Pandian and CMO officials visited all 30 Districts, 7,085 Grievances received during visit out of which 37,513 have been disposed till now

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of CM Sri Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary Sri V.K. Pandian and CMO officials visited all 30 Districts over the last six months to review the progress of various developmental works in the districts and hold Public Grievance Meetings.

57,085 Grievances have been received during the district public grievance meetings out of which 37,513 have been disposed till now (65.71%). Sri Pandian reviewed the progress with all the districts collectors today.

He asked the Collectors to ensure personal attention towards disposal of the public grievances. It was informed that 24,722 letters have been written to the petitioners regarding their grievance redressal and 22,407 phone calls also made in this regard.

Sh Pandian appreciated the collectors for their pro active and sensitive approach in resolving these grievances.

He also reviewed the Drinking Water Issues and Electricity related issues and directed to resolve them on priority.

Sri Pandian also discussed various issues being faced by the districts and gave them suggestions on how to proceed towards resolving the grievances.

He told collectors that lon pending legacy issues relating to land like Gramkantha poramboke etc should be followed up closely and resolved in a timeframe to benefit people.

He also mentioned that all the colleges that have been taken up under the 5T College Transformation Initiative and will be doing good work will again be given further funds in next phase.

All the districts collectors and senior CMO officials were present during the meeting.