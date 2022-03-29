India Plans To Introduce Its Own Digital Currency In April 2022

For quite some time, the Indian financial establishment has been opposed to cryptocurrencies. If not for the actions of the Indian Supreme Court, crypto trading might have remained restricted in India indefinitely.

Fortunately, India’s judicial authorities moved decisively to protect economic freedom. Indian authorities are still working to figure out how to integrate crypto trading into India’s unique system.

Showing wholehearted fiscal conservativism, the Reserve Bank of India has made quite a few announcements about perceived issues with crypto trading.

However, the Indian government is finally showing more openness about cryptocurrency. In an early February press conference, Finance Minister N. Sitharaman announced the creation of a new digital rupee.

India’s Bold Vision for the Future

The digital rupee will utilize blockchain for maximal security and transparency. So far, no one has developed a more effective alternative to blockchain.

According to Sitharaman, the Indian government will charge a 30 percent tax on crypto sale income. Presumably, the Indian government deliberated long before coming up with this percentage.

As of yet, these deliberations remain opaque to the public. While some people have criticized this rate, analysts have pointed out this is roughly the same tax rate paid by lottery winners.

Ideally for India, it is easier to tax sovereign currency than to tax private cryptocurrency.

A tax rate like this may well slow the growth of Indian crypto exchanges. However, this represents a relative thawing of official attitudes towards digital currency.

Furthermore, the 30 percent rate isn’t set in stone. As crypto becomes more integrated in India’s economic system, regulators may well reduce this tax burden. India will tax digital asset gifts at the same rate.

India is still developing the regulations that will govern the use of the digital rupee. The launch date for the digital rupee is set for the beginning of the new fiscal year.

Almost certainly, India will make more announcements before the currency is launched. As a sovereign currency, the digital rupee will differ from private cryptocurrency in several key ways. A private currency like Bitcoin has no true issuer. This means that a Bitcoin does not represent any kind of debt or liability.

How Cryptocurrencies Differ from Fiat Currency

Unlike traditional sovereign currencies, cryptocurrencies can see fairly dramatic price fluctuations. Bitcoin prices are not only sensitive to fluctuations in the global economy.

In addition, prices can fluctuate wildly based on the statements of celebrities like Elon Musk. Nevertheless, cryptocurrency provides enormous profit potential for investors who are willing to accept moderate risk.

Already, thousands of Indians have realized substantial earnings through crypto trading. Fortunately, the digital rupee will have a stable value tied to the traditional rupee.

India is one of many Asian nations making big moves when it comes to cryptocurrency. For two years now, China has been conducting trials of its own new digital currency.

Thailand and Indonesia have also developed remarkably strong crypto industries. As the second most populous nation in the world, India’s crypto policy will likely prove very influential throughout Asia.