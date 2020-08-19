India is the land of opportunities: Vijay Chauthaiwale

New Delhi: India has tremendous assets to reflect upon its soft power like ancient civilization, music, art, culture, and also the knowledge and wisdom that we possess and which has influenced people across the globe over several centuries said Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, Head of BJP’s Foreign Affairs during the webinar with FLO, the Women’s wing of FICCI.

Dr Vijay also said, “In the modern times Yoga and Ayurveda has added to the arms of soft power which gave value to India as compassionate, non-intrusive and non-dominating country”.

He further said “Over 160 countries out of 180+ countries representing in UN endorsed Yoga Day proposed by PM Modi in a record short time. It shows that people are looking towards India to give unique solutions”

Talking about Indian Diaspora he mentioned that it is close to 30 million, approx. 50% are still holding Indian passports and 50% are the citizens of their respective countries. There are various layers in Indian Diaspora, it is not uniformed and fragmented. We looked talent going outside India as brain drain but we are growingly turning it towards brain gain by actively engaging with our huge Indian diaspora across the world.

On India US relations and upcoming US election he said “Indians are the highest income group in US which brings tremendous value to India. Both countries relations have reached a stage that it would be very difficult to harm by any government as its been institutionalised over the years. Today Indian diaspora is most valued diaspora in US.”

Jahnabi Phookan, National President FLO said, “Now is the time like no other when the role of women on global platform needs to be noted and needs to be appreciated in terms of not only historical narratives but in the contemporary challenges being faced. Today, Women are claiming their rightful status in society, breaking boundaries, building new role models and creating fresh narratives”

“FLO is committed to make women self-reliant, fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship and working shoulder-to-shoulder towards the new dawn of a self-reliant and an Atmanirbhar Bharat”, she further added

The session was moderated by Day Chair Dharitri Patnaik, Chairperson, FLO Bhubaneswar.

