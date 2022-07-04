India have set a target of 378 for the England in the final game of the 5-match Test series; England 70/0

Birmingham: India have set a target of 378 for the England in the final game of the 5-match Test series at at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India finished their second innings with 245 runs on board and with a first innings lead of 132 runs, they put a challenging 378 run target for the England in the fourth innings.

For India Rishabh Pant and Cheteswar Pujara were the top scorers. Cheteshwar made 66 while Pant scored a fluent 57 runs in the second innings. For England Ben Stokes was the leading wicket takers with fours wickets in his kitty while Stuwart Broad and Matty Potts scalped two each.

Close to 150 overs remaining in this Test, a result is definitely on the cards.

Chasing the target England were 43/0 when the reports last came in.