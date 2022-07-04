Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann expanded his cabinet by inducting five more Ministers in it. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also present on the stage. during the oath taking ceremony.

Those MLAs who joined Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet today include Sunam MLA Aman Arora, MLA from Kharar and known Singer Anmol Gagan Mann, Guru Har Sahai MLA Fouza Singh Sarari and MLA from Samana Chetan Singh Jouramajra.