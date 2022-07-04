NTPC REL and NFL tied up to collaborate in Renewable Energy and synthesizing Green Ammonia

New Delhi: NTPC RE Limited (NTPC REL) signed an MoU with National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) to collaborate in the field of Renewable Energy & Green Chemicals and mutually explore opportunities for the supply of 90 MW RE-RTC (Round The Clock) power in phases (30 MW in Phase-1 & 60 MW in Phase-2) and synthesizing 50 TPD Green Ammonia for captive use for production of Industrial products by NFL.

This is a first-of-its-kind novel initiative by two leading CPSEs, to support the country’s commitment to achieving renewable energy targets and reduce greenhouse emissions. This comes in the backdrop of NTPC announcing its Green Hydrogen initiatives and plan to build the country’s first pilot projects for synthesizing green Methanol, setting up Green Hydrogen filling station, Green hydrogen blending into PNG and Green energy storage project.