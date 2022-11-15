India delivers National Statement at COP 27

New Delhi : The Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav delivered India’s National Statement at COP 27, today.

Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav delivering National Statement at COP 27

“Excellencies,

Let me first express our gratitude to our hosts and the Presidency of COP27, the Arab Republic of Egypt for their tremendous efforts and gracious hospitality.

A year ago, at Glasgow, we responded to the call of science and came forward with important pledges and commitments.

This year at Sharm-el-Sheikh is our moment of action, and the Presidency of Egypt has rightfully designated this as the COP of implementation.

Excellencies

Our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, announced India’s aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070 at Glasgow. Within one year, India has submitted its Long-Term Low Emissions Growth Strategy indicating low carbon transition pathways in key economic sectors.

Responding to the call for increased ambition in our 2030 climate targets, India updated its Nationally Determined Contributions in August 2022. We have embarked on far-reaching new initiatives in renewable energy, e-mobility, ethanol blended fuels, and green hydrogen as an alternate energy source.

We also seek to foster strong international cooperation through action and solutions-oriented coalitions like International Solar Alliance and Coalition of Disaster Resilience Infrastructure, both of which were launched and nurtured by India.

This is a testimony to our ethos of collective action for global good.

India, home to 1.3 billion people, is undertaking this arduous effort, despite the reality that our contribution to the world’s cumulative emissions so far is less than 4 per cent and our annual per capita emissions are about one-third of the global average.

At the heart of India’s vision of a safe planet is a one-word Mantra – Lifestyle for Environment, that Prime Minister Modi set forth in our National Statement at COP26. Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister Modi in the presence of the UN Secretary General His Excellency Antonio Guterres, on 20th October 2022.

The world urgently needs a paradigm shift from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilization. We are trustees of this planet earth. We must nurture it through sustainable lifestyles that optimize resource use and minimize waste.

As the world’s most populous democracy and a vibrant emerging economy, India seeks to lead by example, and invites the global community to be a part of Mission LiFE for individual, family and community-based actions.

Excellencies

India is assuming the Presidency of the G20 in 2023 with the motto of ‘One earth, One family, One future’. Our journey towards a planet safe for humanity, is one that no nation can undertake alone. This is a collective journey to be undertaken with equity and climate justice as our guiding principles.

We hope that the fight against climate change will unite the world as one family.”