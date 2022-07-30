India defeat West Indies by 68 runs in first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in five-match series

New Delhi: In Cricket, India registered a resounding 68-run victory over West Indies in the first T20 International at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad last night, to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a target of 191, West Indies were restricted to a total of 122 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs. For India, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets each. Earlier, a brilliant half-century of 64 runs by Skipper Rohit Sharma and final flourish by Dinesh Karthik with unbeaten 41 runs propelled India to 190 for six in the stipulated 20 overs, after they were invited to bat first. Dinesh Karthik was declared Player of the Match.

The Second T20 International between India and West Indies will be played at Warner Park at Basseterre in St Kitts on Monday.