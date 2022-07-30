DD Sports begins Live telecast of Commonwealth Games 2022

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games 2022 is being telecast Live on DD Sports. Doordarshan Sports is bringing all the action Live from the ground, starting from the opening ceremony till the end of the Commonwealth Games on 8th of August.

DD Sports began its broadcast yesterday with the grand Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. The sporting events spanning 20 sports categories are being telecast live by DD Sports only on DD FreeDish, starting from today.

Indian contingent comprising 215 sportspersons are participating in 16 sports categories. As multiple tournaments are underway simultaneously at different venues, DD Sports broadcast includes wide coverage of the various events at the Games with a main focus on all India-related matches, activities, and participation.

DD Sport’s daily broadcast also includes one half-an-hour pre-show with Sports experts and Journalists who give an idea about the day’s scheduled events.

Apart from the live broadcast on DD Sports channel, All India Radio and the Twitter handles of DD Sports and All India Radio Sports are giving regular updates about the developments on the ground.

Seventy-two nations are participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham in England.