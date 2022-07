Sambalpur: The district administration of Sambalpur has directed all government officials in the district to wear Sambalpuri dresses on August 1 on the occasion of “Sambalpuri Din”.

In a letter to the heads of all government offices in the district, Collector Ananya Das said that the people of Western Odisha celebrate August 1 as “Sambalpuri Din” in memory of late Guru Satya Narayan Bohidar, who contributed immensely to Sambalpuri culture.