CEO, COO, MD, VP, Deputy Magistrate, and Senior Superintendent of Police to Research in IIM Sambalpur’s 2024 PhD Batch

Innovative Research Horizons: IIM Sambalpur’s 2024 PhD Inauguration Connects Academia and Industry

Sambalpur; IIM Sambalpur inaugurated its 6th batch of PhD and 5th batch of Executive PhD programme 2024 in hybrid mode at its campus. The ceremony included insightful discussions on research methodologies and journeys, featuring the participation of international and national academicians, authorities, and industry leaders. The objective of these discussions was to share the research experience and to guide the newly enrolled PhD students at IIM Sambalpur. The Executive PhD students are currently working in sectors such as the Defense Force, government organizations, the IT industry, and entrepreneurship. Some are employed in prestigious companies and organizations such as Google, Accenture, Flipkart, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Pidilite Industries, among others. It is to be highlighted that out of the total 25 candidates in both PhD and Executive PhD programmes, they hold various important positions such as CEO, COO, MD, VP, Deputy Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, Business Head and IIT Faculty, among others.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, emphasized the importance of research in driving innovation and solving real-world problems in his welcome address. Prof. Jaiswal described the research methodology and said, “Scientific discovery involves two primary methods: the positivist and interpretivist approaches. The positivist method begins with a hypothesis grounded in established theory. Researchers collect data to test this hypothesis, aiming to contribute new insights to existing literature through a structured process of formulating research questions, developing hypotheses, collecting data, and presenting findings. The interpretivist approach starts with unusual facts that challenge traditional theories. It investigates discrepancies between theory and practice, such as why Ola cabs caused the decline of traditional radio cabs or how small companies outperform large ones. This approach creates new research opportunities by exploring these anomalies.”

Prof. Raj Agnihotri, Assistant Dean of Industry Engagement, Ivy College of Business, Iowa State University, USA, said, “Think big, think like an innovator. It’s time to move beyond merely validating existing theories and start finding solutions that create real impact on businesses, society, and communities. Build theories that aren’t confined to specific contexts but can be generalized and applied globally. Remember, innovation isn’t limited by geographical boundaries or academic fields; it transcends borders and integrates diverse perspectives. By fostering this mindset, you can contribute to ground-breaking advancements that resonate worldwide and redefine the landscape of research and practice.” Prof. Agnihotri further said, “Expand your network of scholars and collaborators. True learning and innovation happen through collaboration. As PhD students, you have a unique power and opportunity to reach out and connect with experts and peers worldwide. Use this time to build meaningful relationships that will not only enhance your research but also broaden your academic and professional horizons.”

Prof. Vishal Gupta, Professor, University of Alabama, USA said “Embark on your PhD journey with the mindset of a world champion —strive for excellence, not just completion. Just as Olympic athletes push beyond the norm, embrace the challenge of high-quality research and global competition. Your journey demands dedication, rigorous training, and the pursuit of groundbreaking work, beyond mere expectations. Remember, true success in academics comes from the relentless pursuit of innovation and the courage to set higher standards for yourself” Prof. Gupta further added, “Approach your PhD like an elite athlete preparing for the global stage: with relentless dedication and a drive to excel. The path is not just about fulfilling requirements, but about making impactful contributions to your field.”

During the keynote address, Dr. K.K Tripathy, Economic Advisor (Health), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, underscored the importance of passion in one’s academic journey and said, “Your passion is the cornerstone of your academic journey. Embrace it and it will drive you to create new knowledge and tackle complex problems. As you delve into research, focus on adding value to existing knowledge and specialize in your field to become an authority. Networking with peers and mentors will expand your horizons, while your analytical skills and critical thinking will help you navigate uncertainties. Remember, effective research involves understanding and interpreting data accurately, contributing to meaningful societal improvements, and enduring challenges with perseverance and resilience.”

Dr. R.K Singh, Vice President (HR), TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd., Belpahar, Odisha, said, “Research is not merely an academic pursuit but a journey of self-discovery and innovation. As we advance in automation and AI, we must embrace research as a tool to challenge existing paradigms and explore new frontiers. By integrating interdisciplinary approaches and critical thinking, we uncover insights that drive organizational excellence and personal growth. The power of research lies in its ability to question, validate, and transform conventional wisdom, ultimately enhancing our understanding and application of knowledge in diverse fields.”

Earlier, the programme commenced with an introductory remarks by Prof. Saumyaranjan Sahoo, Chairperson, PhD/Exe PhD Programme. Prof. Padmavathy Dhillon, Chairperson, ExPhD-DBA Programme, expressed gratitude in the vote of thanks.

The session continued with an engaging talk by Prof. Nilesh Khare, Ph.D. from Fisher College of Business, the Ohio State University (USA), Adjunct Professor, IIM Sambalpur on “What I wish I knew and What helped.” Prof. Khare’s session provided practical insights and advice to the new scholars.

The second day of the orientation programme featured a seminar by Prof. VG Venkatesh, Vice-Dean and Professor, Supply Chain Management, EM Normandie Business School, France, on “Crafting an impactful PhD journey: A Primer.” This was followed by a session on “Crafting Research Output” by Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal.