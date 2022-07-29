JK Tyre unveils the complete range of EV-specific Smart Radial Tyres

New Delhi : JK Tyre, the pioneers of Radial tyre technology in the country has taken yet another step to further enhance its technological prowess in the industry by developing the complete range of EV specific Smart radial tyres for all categories of buses, truck, LCVs and Passenger Cars in India.

Designed and developed by the engineers from state-of-the-art global technology centre- Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence (RPSCOE), the tyres have been engineered specially to the unique needs of electric mobility.

Speaking on the new development, Mr. V K Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “At JK Tyre, innovation and technology are the core pillars and each of our product category is ahead of its time to meet the need of our customers and industry. With the evolution of the EV sector in India, the development of EV-oriented technology remains a key focus for the company. Our Smart tyres are developed with EV specific next Gen Design philosophy making the entire range Smarter, Quieter, Durable and Energy Efficient.”

JK Tyre has developed technologies to cater to the special needs of EV and ensures ultra-low rolling resistance, improved wet and dry traction, higher durability and lower energy consumption. To meet the challenging lower noise requirements of EVs, the tread pattern has been crafted using advanced FEA simulations for lower noise and better wear characteristics.

Fitted with in-house developed and perfected Treel® TMPS sensors, the smart EV tyres from JK Tyre are designed to meet the demanding performance needs of EV trucks, buses, LCVs, Passenger Cars, SUVs & 2Wheelers.

The Smart EV tyre range for all categories of buses, truck & LCV is developed in 17.5” and 22.5” tubeless sizes. The EV range of tyres (255/70R22.5 & 295/80R22.5) is being supplied to JBM EV buses.