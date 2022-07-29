  Inauguration of BalmerLawrie’s new Cold Chain Unit at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Balmer Lawrie& Co. Ltd., a Miniratna I PSE under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India announced the unveiling of its new state-of-the-art Cold Chain Unit at Bhubaneswar, Odisha today. ShriRameswarTeli, Hon’ble Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Labour and Employment, Government of India inaugurated the Cold Chain facility in the presence of Mr. Adika RatnaSekhar, Chairman & Managing Directorand other senior officials from BalmerLawrie& Co. Ltd. The Cold Chain Unit at Chhatabar is BalmerLawrie’sfirst Cold Chain Unit in the Eastern Region and fourth in the country. BalmerLawrie is an integrated logistics service provider with pan India state-of-the-art infrastructure and has been aggressively enhancing its presence in providing cold chain solutions through its brand LOGICOLD. The setting up of the Cold Chain Unit at Bhubaneswar is in line with Government of India’s “Act East ” policy and “AtmaNirbhar Bharat ” initiative. The Cold Chain Unit in this region will also cater to the growing demands of seafood, dairy, agri-products industries, and Quick Service Restaurants (QSR).

On the occasion, a press conference was organised at Vivanta Bhubaneswar during which Mr. AdikaRatnaSekhar, C&MD addressed the media. Mr. AdhipNathPalchaudhuri, Director [Service Businesses]and R.M. Uthayaraja Director [Manufacturing Businesses] were also present.

The Cold Chain Unit is strategically located and is in close proximity to the national highwaymaking it convenient for the customers.It is equipped with latest refrigeration technology and automated product handling with minimum human contact with food and food grade products ensuring product safety and integrity. The advanced set up is ideal for not only quality food product for export but also domestic storage of fruits and vegetables particularly potatoes in controlled temperatures.

Odisha being the 4th largest fish producing state with a nine-fold increase in sea food exports in last two decades, our Cold Chain Unit at Bhubaneswar is the perfect “go-to” infrastructure for seafood exporters in this region.It is ably supported by the Company’s own fleet of TemperatureControlled Vehicles (TCVs) which ensure last mile delivery.A total investment of Rs. 32 crore was made to set up the Cold Chain Unit at Bhubaneswar.

The growth of organised 3PL, QSR, retail, e-commerce and food service industries due to changing consumption patterns have brought the cold chain segments in focus. The Bhubaneswar Cold Chain Unit is spread over 1.5 acres and with a storage capacity of 2000 pallets (frozen) and 3000 MT (chilled / ambient)caters to various industrial segments. The Unit has the FSSAI, MPEDA, Factories and Boilers Act 1948 and PCB certifications and the Fire & Safety license.

BalmerLawrieLOGICOLD has already marked its presence in Southern (Hyderabad), Northern (Rai, Delhi NCR) and Western (Patalganga, Navi Mumbai) parts of India and now with footprints in the Eastern region, along with itsTCVs, the SBU: Cold Chainis all set to service pan India customers as a one-stop shop Cold Chain solutions provider. The SBU has already created its brand presence during COVID-19by handling two COVID-19 vaccines – Covaxin and Sputnik from its Hyderabad unit. The SBU has further been the trusted partner catering to the top tier QSR.The commissioning of the Cold Chain Unit at Bhubaneswar is a significant milestone in BalmerLawrie’sLogistics roadmap.