Tata Steel celebrates Bharat Ratna JRD Tata’s 118th Birth Anniversary at its units in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel observed Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata’s 118th birth anniversary at its various operational locations in Odisha organizing several activities like sports, quiz, plantation, blood-donation camps, etc. The celebrations were organized across its units in the state including operations at Kalinganagar, Meramandali, Joda, etc.

The celebrations at Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant located in Duburi of Jajpur district started early in the day with a 5 km Tata Steel Kalinganagar Run-a-thon at Bamnipal Housing Complex in which more than 300 people including employees and their family members participated. Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) had also organised many activities including a blood donation drive in association with Odisha Blood Centre, District Headquarter Hospital, Jajpur and quiz competitions among children. 61 volunteers including members from the community, employees, vendor partners, and contract workers donated blood during the blood donation drive organised at Tata Steel Medica Hospital, Kalinganagar. Apart from this, quiz competitions were organised for around 1700 children studying in 59 Computer Education Resource Centres (CERC) run by TSF in and around Kalinganagar.

At Joda, in Keonjhar district, the day started with floral tribute to the legendary figure by senior executives and Union representatives. Similar homage programmes were organised at Joda East mines , Khondbond mines, Manganese Group of Mines, Bichakundi mines and Ferro Alloys Plant, Joda. A voluntary blood donation programme was organsied at Tata Steel Hospital, Joda.

At Meramandali plant located in Dhenkanal district, apart from homage to the pioneer, several athletic events along with a badminton tournament was organized among the employees and their family members at Meramandali housing colony. A competition on aircraft model making was also organized for the children of the colony to mark the occasion. Besides participating in the plantation drive organised by Tata Steel Foundation in schools near the plant, the students also joined in a quiz competition on the life of JRD Tata.