India Central Water Commission Chairman, Ministry of External Affairs, Joint Secretary alled on Nepal PM Prachanda

Kathmandu: Strengthening India-Nepal relations, Central Water Commission Chairman & Secretary to GoI and Ministry of External Affairs, India Joint Secretary (North) Anurag Srivstava called on Nepal PM Prachanda & briefed regarding the progress in bilateral relationship since PM Prachanda’s visit to 🇮🇳 in June 2023.

Ministry of External Affairs, India Joint Secretary (North) Anurag Srivstava called on Deputy PM & Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka, Foreign Minister NP Saud, Minister for Physical Infrastructure & Transport Mr Prakash Jwala, Minister of Energy Water Resources & Irrigation Mr Shakti Basnet & Minister of Urban Development Ms Sita Gurung as well.

Joint Secretary (North) Anurag Srivstava also called on Foreign Secretary Bharat Paudyal. During the call on JS AnuragSrivstava discussed furthering bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.