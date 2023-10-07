Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the status of Phase-I of Bhubaneswar Metro project; CM will lay the foundation for the Metro project on January 1, 2024

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the status of Phase-I of Bhubaneswar Metro project. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been approved at a total cost of ₹5929 Cr, which will be fully borne by Odisha Govt and will be taken up as a 5T initiative. For the current year, ₹210 Cr has been provided in the Supplementary Budget. #OdishaOnTheMove

CM will lay the foundation for the Metro project on January 1, 2024. ‘Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation’ – a fully owned company of #Odisha Govt has been newly incorporated under the Companies Act and the Company has started functioning. A High Level Committee under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner-cum-ACS has been constituted for overseeing the expeditious engagement of an executing agency for the project.

The project work will be started soon and is targeted for completion within 48 months. CM directed all the agencies to work in close coordination and ensure timely completion of the project and said that the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project is a major landmark project for #Odisha.

CM said that Bhubaneswar will join the select group of top cities in the country with a metro rail system, adding that the project will further strengthen public transport in the city and enable economic growth of the city. CM exuded confidence that this mega project will make Bhubaneswar as a top liveable city in the country.