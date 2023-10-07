Kathmandu: The Fifteenth Meeting of the India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (BCGSI) was held at Pokhara in Nepal on 5 October 2023. The Indian delegation was led by Shri Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the Nepali delegation was led by Mr. Bhrigu Dhungana, Joint Secretary (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal. The delegations comprised officials from respective Ministries of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, Directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepali Army.

The BCGSI discussions covered a wide range of issues relating to mutual security, defence supplies, training and capacity building, joint military exercises, exchanges including through visits, joint expeditions & adventure activities and cooperation in disaster management and information sharing.

The BCGSI, which was established in 2003, is an important institutional mechanism between India and Nepal for promoting bilateral defence and security cooperation.