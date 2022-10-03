India beat South Africa by 16 runs in second T20l Cricket; takes 2-0 lead in three-match series

In Cricket, India defeated South Africa by 16 runs in a high scoring game in their second T20 International at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati last night, to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Put into bat first, the hosts posted a formidable score of 237 runs for 3 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs riding on Suryakumar Yadav’s quick 61 off just 22 balls, K L Rahul’s 57 off 28, and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 49 runs off 28. For visitors, Keshav Maharaj took two wickets.

The third and last T20 International will be played tomorrow at Holkar Stadium in Indore.