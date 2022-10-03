Tata Steel Mining becomes the first Indian Company to receive Responsible Chromium recognition

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has received the prestigious Responsible Chromium recognition from the International Chromium Development Association (ICDA). TSML is the first Indian mining company to receive this prestigious international recognition. The Responsible Chromium recognition bestowed on it after a rigorous sustainability assessment and with a verified rating from the independent sustainability rating agency Ecovadis.

ICDA had enlisted Ecovadis, a global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating agency as per international standards, to conduct voluntary individual sustainability compliance assessments of its members. TSML has been awarded a Silver EcoVadis Medal which places it among the top 25 percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally.

Enthralled on receiving the recognition, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining Limited, said “Our business practices and responsible supply chains have always demonstrated our commitment to sustainability. We will continue to be responsible towards the ecosystem where we operate and strive to take our sustainability bar much higher.”

Being granted the Responsible Chromium label recognizes TSML’s high standards of safe processes and best practices​, ethical treatment of people and communities​, eliminating child labour and modern slavery, limiting environmental impact and safeguarding the environment​ and fighting corruption.

Only 12 ICDA members have received the Responsible Chromium recognition who are making a difference by going beyond the standard requirement of sustainable practices. Created in 1984 and based in Paris, France, the ICDA is a non-profit association that promotes the value and sustainability of chromium across the globe. Currently, the ICDA is a reference for the chromium industry that provides independent market research, health safety and environmental studies, as well as educational tools related to the benefits and uses of chromium.