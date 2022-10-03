Odisha reports 67 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 67 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd Oct
New Positive Cases: 67
Of which 0-18 years: 7
In quarantine: 39
Local contacts: 28
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Cuttack: 1
5. Deogarh: 2
6. Gajapati: 3
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 1
9. Jajpur: 4
10. Kandhamal: 1
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 12
14. Mayurbhanj: 2
15. Nayagarh: 1
16. Nuapada: 1
17. Puri: 4
18. Rayagada: 1
19. Sambalpur: 11
20. Sonepur: 3
21. Sundargarh: 7
22. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 193
Cumulative tested: 33606384
Positive: 1334434
Recovered: 1324036
Active cases: 1148