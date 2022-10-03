Odisha reports 67 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 67 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd Oct

New Positive Cases: 67

Of which 0-18 years: 7

In quarantine: 39

Local contacts: 28

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Cuttack: 1

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Gajapati: 3

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 1

9. Jajpur: 4

10. Kandhamal: 1

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 12

14. Mayurbhanj: 2

15. Nayagarh: 1

16. Nuapada: 1

17. Puri: 4

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 11

20. Sonepur: 3

21. Sundargarh: 7

22. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 193

Cumulative tested: 33606384

Positive: 1334434

Recovered: 1324036

Active cases: 1148