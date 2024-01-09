IMDb Announces the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024

MUMBAI —IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024 as determined by the actual page views of the hundreds of millions of monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Hrithik Roshan, the lead actor of Fighter (the No. 1 most anticipated movie of 2024) said, “It’s an incredibly positive update that Fighter is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024, as per IMDb. The response to Fighter‘s teaser and songs has been extraordinary, and we hope to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for our viewers on January 25, 2024. See you at the movies this Republic Day eve!”

IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024*

*Among the Indian movies with planned releases in 2024, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the hundreds of millions of monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

It is noteworthy that among the 20 titles on the IMDb list, nine are Hindi movies, five are Telugu, four are Tamil, one is Malayalam, and one is a Kannada movie. Deepika Padukone stars in three of the top five movies on the list: Fighter (No. 1), Singham Again (No. 4), and Kalki 2898 AD (No. 5). She also ranked No. 3 on the recently announced IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023 list. Four titles on the list are sequels or parts of popular franchises: Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 (No. 2), Welcome to the Jungle (No. 3), Singham Again (No. 4), and Indian 2 (No. 17).

IMDb customers can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist to get alerts when they become available. To learn more about the IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024, watch this video and view the full list here.