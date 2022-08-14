IMD predicted Heavy rains in Odisha for 2 more days; Intense Rainfall Alert Issued For Cuttack And Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Office here on Saturday issued a Red Warning for heavy rainfall in different parts of the State for the next two days.

As per the IMD, a low pressure area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal on Saturday. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, become well marked during the next 12 hours and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours.

The IMD said already some parts of coastal Odisha are experiencing rainfall activities and it would intensify in the interior parts of the State on Sunday.. Heavy rainfall is also likely in central districts.

“Usually, the low pressure and depression formed during monsoon trigger rainfall activities. The fresh system may trigger flood-like situations in low-lying areas and landslides or mudslides in hilly areas. The officials need to remain alert as there is possibility of urban flooding under the influence of the system,” said IMD DG Mohapatra.

The weather office said scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur in the districts of Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak on Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely to occur in the districts of Khordha, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada.

On Monday, scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely to occur in the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Boudh, Bargarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an advisory regarding light to moderate rain/thunderstorm with one or two spells of intense (2-3cm/hour) rainfall in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar said that the alert will remain valid till 9:45pm today. As per the IMD’s advisory, the intense spell of rainfall might lead to traffic congestion and waterlogging conditions in the low-lying areas of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The rain spell might also trigger inundation of under passes in these cities.