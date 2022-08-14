Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Suraj Award to the relatives of the tow Organ donors

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the World Organ Donation Day on Saturday presented Suraj Award to the relatives of late Sushil Sahu and Siddhi Samruddhi of Ganjam district in virtual mode.

In this program organized through video conference, Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to Sushil’s widow Mrs Pinky Sahu and Siddhi’s father Mr Sapan Kumar Bindhani.

The Suraj Award is being given since 2020 for the donation of life-saving organs like heart, kidney and liver. This is the third Suraj award this year. In 2020, the parents of brain-dead Suraj Behera of Ganjam saved six lives by donating his six vital organs. In the very same year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Suraj Award in his honour.

Stating that the society is indebted to the parents of both Sushil and Siddhi Samruddhi, the Chief Minister called on to create a beautiful society by doing good deeds and inspiring others.

The Chief Minister said that organ donation has brought hope to many families. Saving another’s life is the greatest act of all. Organ donation is a brave and courageous decision. He said that the sacrifice of families coming forward for donating organs of deceased members is incomparable.