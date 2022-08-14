Bhubaneswar: Mission Shakti SHGs Supplied 30 Lakh National Flags In Odisha on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Independence, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ . A group of Mission Shakti producer SHGs met Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik & presented him with a handmade Tricolour as a token of gratitude for reposing faith and entrusting them with the preparation of 30 lakh National flags.

The groups engaged in flag making have all been proficiently trained with help of the Department of Mission Shakti and are highly experienced in running tailoring units at large scale and independent levels both. Industrial-quality sewing machines were utilised by groups across the state, avoiding any sort of compromise with quality. More than 10 thousand members from around 500 SHG/PGs across 22 districts of the state were committed to produce 30 lakh tricolours to be hoisted from August 13-15. At an average rate of 3.5 to 4 lakh flags per day, the Mission Shakti members enlisted to accomplish this effort have managed to achieve their target on time. On the 10th of August, the last batch of the prepared tricolours were procured by the respective districts. Unique to Odisha the cost of flags is being borne by the State Government and the tricolour is being supplied free of cost to the people.