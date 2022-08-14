India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu pulls out of the upcoming BWF World Championships owing to a stress fracture on her left foot. In a statement, Sindhu confirmed that she will be missing the 2022 World Championships. The World Championships will be held in Tokyo from August 21 till August 28.
