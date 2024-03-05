IIT Bhubaneswar organizes Polio Immunization Drive

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with the Community Health Centre (CHC), Jatni, organized an Intense Pulse Polio Immunization Drive from 3rd to 5th March 2024. As many as 76 children under the age of 5 were administered the Pulse Polio Drops during the three-day drive, held at the Sanjeevan Health Centre of the Institute.

The members of the Sanjeevan Health Centre and CHC, Jatni administered vaccination to the children of the residents of the campus and nearby areas. In addition, Pulse Polio doses were also administered to 15 children of migrant workers working and residing on the campus premises, through door-to-door visits.

Speaking on the drive, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Senior Medical Officer, IIT Bhubaneswar said: “Pulse Polio Immunization is one of the most significant vaccination drives for children. IIT Bhubaneswar is proud to be a part of this drive, wherein along with the children of the members of faculty and staff of the institute, the children from the periphery and the migrant workers’ colony in the campus premises were administered with the Pulse Polio Immunization Drops.”

Among others, Ms. Sonalika Naik, Community Health Officer and Ms. Tukuna Mania, ANM from CHC, Jatni, and – Mr. D. Kannan, Pharmacist, Sanjeevan Health Centre, IIT Bhubaneswar coordinated the programme.