Tata Motors’ flagship #DARK series now available in its new SUVs; Launching the new Nexon.ev, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in #DARK

Bengaluru : Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, standing true to its commitment of New Forever, today unveiled India’s #1 selling SUV brand – the Nexon in the iconic #DARK avatar for both its ICE and EV offerings. Adding to this successful range, the Company also launched their premium SUVs – The new Safari and the new Harrier in their #DARK versions. Available at a starting price of ₹ 11.45 Lakh for the new Nexon, the #DARK range has been a trend setter in the industry, exuding opulence and luxury since its launch.

Price table for the #DARK Range:

Product Price starts at New Nexon #DARK ₹ 11.45 Lakh (Ex Showroom, Delhi) New Nexon.ev #DARK ₹ 19.49 Lakh (Ex Showroom, All India) New Harrier #DARK ₹ 19.99 Lakh (Ex Showroom, Delhi) New Safari #DARK ₹ 20.69 Lakh (Ex Showroom, Delhi)

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The #DARK edition has truly captured the imagination of the new generation, reflecting their evolving tastes and preferences. Flaunting a captivating exterior design and a feature rich interior, the new #DARK family comprising of the Nexon.ev, Nexon, Harrier and the Safari are back and are better than ever. We are also excited to bring to you our newest campaign, especially conceptualised for this range which is sure to evoke a sense of exhilaration and empowerment, inviting individuals to explore the unparalleled capabilities of the new #DARK range, synonymous with luxury and superior craftsmanship.”

Introduced with the Harrier in 2019 and extended across the portfolio in 2021, Tata Motors set a new benchmark in the industry with the #DARK. The #DARK has since elevated the style and premium appeal of the Tata passenger and electric vehicles portfolio, making it a compelling and unique proposition for customers to choose from. The #DARK range brings with it a host of exciting enhancements to India’s most loved SUVs with its signature #DARK mascot and dark exterior treatment, exclusive to this range.

Introducing the new #DARK Range:

Nexon.ev: India’s no 1 EV, the Nexon.ev in its bold #DARK avatar boasts of a plethora of ground-breaking features that redefine the automotive experience. Its striking appearance characterized by a bold digital design language, accentuated by sharper lines, exude an unmistakable SUV persona. The exterior showcases a more muscular stance, with a robust body, elevating its exclusivity with the signature #DARK mascot and a distinctive dark exterior treatment.

The interiors of the SUV is clad in sophistication, featuring all-black leatherette bolstered seats meticulously designed for ultra-comfort. Safety takes center stage with innovative features such as SOS Calling function, Embedded Maps view in the Digital Cockpit, and a blind spot view monitor ensuring peace of mind on every journey. The Nexon.ev #DARK pushes the boundaries of technology with its game-changing features. Vehicle to Vehicle Charging and Vehicle to Load Technology redefine capability, while the inclusion of Aracade.ev, an inbuilt app suite with 15+ apps and a 31.24cm Cinematic touchscreen system by Harman cater to your entertainment needs.

The JBL cinematic sound system with 9 speakers delivers an immersive audio experience like no other. Performance-wise, the Nexon.ev #DARK sets new standards with the highest range in its segment, boasting an impressive ARAI certified 465km. Paddle shifters offer enhanced control using regenerative braking, ensuring a dynamic driving experience. Not to forget the smart digital lights with end-to-end DRL & tail lamps, illuminating the way forward with unparalleled clarity. With its bold design, futuristic technology, and uncompromising performance, the Nexon.ev #DARK stands as a true game-changer in the automotive landscape.

Nexon: The exterior design of the Nexon #DARK showcases a bold and aggressive SUV style, characterized by a chiseled hood, sleek LED lamps, and a dynamic stance. This distinctive look is further enhanced by the exclusive #DARK mascot and dark exterior treatment, setting it apart from the crowd. Inside the cabin, the Nexon #DARK maintains its SUV practicality while offering a modern and intuitive atmosphere. The focus has been on elevating the interior with luxurious and exclusive all-black aesthetics, featuring black leatherette seats adorned with #DARK badging embroidered on the headrests. The cabin is equipped with advanced technology, including a ‘Hidden until lit’ Capacitive Touch FATC panel, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience. The integration of Amazon Alexa and Tata Voice Assistant offers over 200 voice commands in six languages, providing unparalleled convenience and connectivity. Additionally, the Nexon #DARK features a Wireless Charger, eliminating the hassle of tangled cables and ensuring that your devices stay charged on the go. With its striking design, luxurious interiors, and advanced features, the Nexon #DARK sets a new standard for SUVs in its segment.

Harrier and Safari: These OMEGARC twins, comprising the dynamic and youthful 5-Seater Tata Harrier and the premium and luxurious Flagship 7-Seater Tata Safari in the new #DARK avatar, are further elevated with an array of premium features. The Harrier #DARK and Safari #DARK boast top-of-the-line advanced features, including pioneering 1st in segment features such as Welcome and Goodbye Signature Animation on Front & Rear LED DRLs, LED DRLs with Center Position Lamp in the Front, and a Driver Knee Air Bag for enhanced safety. The audio experience is taken to new heights with 10 JBL Speakers featuring Advanced Harman AudioworX, while the aesthetics are enhanced with R19 Alloy wheels featuring Aero inserts and a bold Piano Black Grille.

Both models offer a luxurious and comfortable driving experience with Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Touch-based Central Control Panel with multifunction, and Leatherette seats adorned with the #DARK logo on the headrests. Additionally, the Safari #DARK offers Comfort Headrests in the 2nd row for added relaxation during long journeys, along with 2nd Row Ventilated Seats for increased comfort and convenience. With these premium features and exclusive #DARK styling elements such as Bold Oberon Black exteriors, Blackstone Interior theme, and Piano black accents, the Harrier #DARK and Safari #DARK redefine luxury and sophistication in their respective segments.