IIT Bhubaneswar organizes Plantation Drive in its Adopted Villages

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, has organized a plantation drive in two of its adopted villages, Podapada and Kansapada, located in the periphery of the Institute on 16th September. The programme was conducted by the members of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) of the Institute.

Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar graced the occasion and planted a sapling to mark the programme. Speaking on the occasion, he said that IIT Bhubaneswar, apart from its initiatives towards achieving academic excellence, is also making concerted and conscious efforts towards the welfare of the people and villages located in its vicinity. As part of this objective, the plantation drive conducted by NSS and UBA is a testimony of the Institute’s responsibility and commitment towards society and environment, he added. He also interacted with the villagers and asked them about their needs.

Prof. Karmalkar also distributed as many as 250 saplings to the villagers on the occasion. The plantation drive was conducted at the grounds of the Government UP School, Podapada Village, and on the premises of the Anganwadi Center in Kansapada village. Coordinated by around 150 students of NSS and UBA, the initiative was appreciated by the locals of both villagers. It may be noted that as part of its social commitment, IIT Bhubaneswar has adopted 5 villages in its periphery and is organizing various activities for the welfare of these villages and the villagers.

Among others, on behalf of NSS, Dr. Sivaiah Bathula, Coordinator, Mr. Guruprasad Sahoo, from the UBA Team, Dr. Rajakumar Guduru, Dr. Madhusmita Dash, Dr. Niharika Mohapatra, Dr. Raj Kumar Singh, Dr. Avijit Kumar, Shri Samir Kumar Jena, Shri Sukesh Kumar Mishra, and from the Horticulture Team of the Institute, Dr. Srikanta Patra, Professor-in-Charge-Horticulture (Academic Area), Mr. K.V. Reddy, Horticulturist coordinated and participated in the event.