Jindal Steel & Power Celebrates Lord Vishwakarma Puja with Devotion & Zest

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) celebrated Lord Vishwakarma Puja at its Angul Plant premises with active participation from the community and the entire workforce.

Executive Director of JSP, Mr. Damodar Mittal, and his wife Mrs. Anita Mittal, along with departmental heads such as Mr. Atul Dubey, Mr. Shyam Maheshwari, Mr. Subhash Chander, Brig. D.B. Pani, Mr. Sarat Panda, and others joined the Vedic puja rituals held at the Plate Mill area and prayed for the well-being of all.

During this auspicious occasion, Mr. Damodar Mittal performed the Aarti of the Divine Architect and Engineer, “Lord Vishwakarma,” and expressed gratitude to each and every member of the workforce for their valuable contributions to the nation’s growth as a whole.

Additionally, a special Puja of Lord Vishwakarma, enshrined inside the Jagannath Temple situated at Dev Bhoomi, Jindal Nagar, and a puja at the workers’ colony were also conducted, with residents of Jindal Nagar and the workers’ colony participating in large numbers.

Glorifying Lord Viswakarma, the Divine Architect, in Sanskrit verses , JSP ‘s Chairman Sri Naveen Jindal shared his best wishes today with the Country men .