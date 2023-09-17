Government holds Meeting with the Floor Leaders of Political Parties in the Parliament

A meeting of the Government with Floor Leaders of all Political Parties was held under the Chairmanship of Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence here today, a day before the start of the 13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha commencing from Monday, the 18th September, 2023 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, which may conclude on Friday, the 22nd September, 2023. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs initiating the meeting, after welcoming all floor leaders, stated that the Session will provide 5 sittings spread over a period of 5 days, besides informing that tentatively 8 legislative items are likely to be taken up during this session. He also informed that a discussion will be held on the subject “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha-Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings” on Monday, the 18th of September, 2023. He shared with leaders that there would be a photo session from 10.00 am to 10.45 am on 19th September, 2023 followed by a function in the Central Hall starting at 11.00 a.m. which will be graced by the Vice-President/Chairman, Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister, Speaker, Lok Sabha, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Leader of Largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha and the Members of both the Houses of Parliament. After conclusion of function in the Central Hall, both the Houses will meet in their respective Chambers in the New Parliament House.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi requested all party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs & Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs & Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, Shri V. Muraleedharan.

This meeting was attended by 51 leaders from 34 parties including BJP and Ministers. Whatever issues were raised by the leaders, the same were taken note of.

Concluding the meeting, after listening to the points raised by the leaders of various political parties in both Houses of Parliament, Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Defence, thanked leaders for their active and effective participation in the meeting and also for highlighting issues of public importance. He congratulated all Members in advance for getting New Parliament House for discharging their parliamentary duties/functions from 19th September, 2023 onwards. In the end, on behalf of all, he conveyed heartfelt condolences for the sacrifices made by our soldiers and an officer of J&K Police combating with terrorists in J&K recently. Silence of one minute was also observed as a mark of respect.