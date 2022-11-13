ICL Fincorp Launches 13 New Branches In Odisha, Now 35 branches strong in the state

Bhubaneswar: India’s fastest-growing NBFC, ICL Fincorp, now has a presence of 35 branches in Odisha with the launch of 13 new ones. ICL Fincorp had celebrated the 1st Anniversary of its Odisha debut in August, a move that marked the beginning of ICL Fincorp’s Pan India presence and the brand’s vision to make their services accessible to people all over India. The 13 new branches in Odisha are positioned in Nayagarh, Aska, Digapahandi, Chhatrapur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Rahama, Raghunathpur, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur Road, Chandikhole, Bhadrak & Delang. The ICL Fincorp CMD, Adv. K. G. Anilkumar inaugurated the new branches & the event was attended by several socio-political & cultural dignitaries.

As a part of its 1st Anniversary celebration, ICL Fincorp has introduced an Anniversary Dhamaal Lucky Draw for its customers. Those availing Gold Loan from any of the 35 branches in Odisha stand a chance to win 10 gold coins. The offer is also extended to customers transferring their gold loans from other banks or ﬁnancial institutions. The 10 lucky winners of the draw will be announced on January 1st, 2023.

Over the last 31 years ICL has become a leading financial organization in India with over 300 branches spread across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka & Odisha. ICL Fincorp has consistently offered the best services to the people including Gold Loan, Hire Purchase Loan, Vehicle Loan, Investment Options, Money Transfer, Foreign Exchange, Business Loan, Home Insurance, Health Insurance, Vehicle Insurance & Life Insurance. The ICL Group of Companies also has many other success ventures including tours & travel, fashion, health diagnostic & charitable trusts. Furthermore, ICL Group has established a strong foothold in the Middle East with the recent launch of ICL Fincorp Investments LLC, Gold Trading & Financial Brokerage services for the 1st time in UAE.

Under the visionary leadership of its CMD, Mr. K. G. Anilkumar and by adhering to the standards set by Reserve Bank of India, ICL Fincorp has earned the trust and loyalty of its Odisha customers by offering the best interest rates & hassle-free fast processing of loans. Through the new branches in Odisha, ICL hopes to be of better service to the Odia people & create a greater presence across India.