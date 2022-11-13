Over 75 percent voter turnout recorded for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh

Over 75 percent voter turnout has been recorded for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. Polling for all 68 seats was held yesterday in the state. Overall poll percentage is likely to go up after adding five categories of postal ballots.

The highest 85.2 percent voting was recorded in Doon seat, whereas the lowest 62.53 percent voting was registered in Shimla urban constituency.

The poll percentage in 2017 Assembly poll was 75.57 percent. The counting of votes in the state will be held on December 8.