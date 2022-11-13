Collaboration inked between World Trade Center Bhubaneswar & UNICEF India – Bhubaneswar

Effective rehabilitation measures and inclusive growth are the parameters which support and drive the eco system of a region towards a sustainable growth. Working endlessly towards handholding the local MSMEs to prosper and the overall socio-economic upliftment of the State of Odisha, World Trade Center Bhubaneswar today inked a letter of understanding with UNICEF India. The prime objective of the initiative is to put together an effective platform for supporting the adolescents from the vulnerable backgrounds and CCI’s in order to attain sustainable human development goals. Counselling, personality development, life skill training and creating employability of these young masses through effective MSMEs linkages are the key aspects of the understanding.

“World Trade Center Bhubaneswar a member of World Trade Centers Association New York has been actively involved as a trade facilitation body which aims to promote Odisha globally as well as provide the MSMEs the necessary handholding locally enabling them to grow. The center has been active in the smart city Bhubaneswar since 2014 and is a part of the global network of 314 World Trade Centers in 92 countries. This endeavour is an effort to bridge the huge skill gap which hauls the MSME units of the State as well providing livelihood to the needy” shared Ms. Nimeshika Natarajan, Assistant Director, World Trade Center Bhubaneswar in her brief address at the signing ceremony.

Ms. Monika Oledzka Nielsen, Chief of Field Office, Odisha UNICEF India further discussed the various steps that need to be taken for making this initiative run positively and also emphasized on a development of a roadmap for working forward.

Ms. Radhika Srivastava, Advocacy, Communications & Partnership Specialist, UNICEF India, Ms. Neha Naidu, Childcare Specialist, UNICEF India, and relevant members of WTC Bhubaneswar namely Ms. Preethi Patnaik, Founder, The Book Turf, Ms. Kanak Misra, Co- Founder, Book Turf, Ms. Jyoshna Das, Social Entrepreneur, Ms. Nivedita Narula, Director, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, MSDE, Govt. of India were also present on the occasion and took active part in the discussion.