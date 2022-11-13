External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 19th ASEAN Summit, at Phnom Penh in Cambodia yesterday.

In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar said, a warm conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General at the end of the ASEAN gala dinner. Dr. Jaishankar, who is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on this ASEAN summit, also met US Secretary of state Antony Blinken at the ASEAN gala dinner.

He also met the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. In a tweet, he said discussed our shared regional concerns and the strengthening partnership with ASEAN.

Dr. Jaishankar also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Vice President Dhankar is in Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.