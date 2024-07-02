ICICI Bank launches Student Sapphiro Forex Card for Indian students

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of its ‘Student Sapphiro Forex Card’, a premium forex prepaid card crafted specifically for students who are going abroad for higher education. The card, powered by Visa, provides exclusive benefits and convenience to students as well as their parents to manage education related expenses abroad such as admission fees, course-related fees and other day-to-day expenses including travel, dining and groceries, among others.

The card offers the freedom of loading and transacting in 15 currencies, without any cross-currency mark-up charge being levied by the Bank, allowing students to conveniently travel across the globe even if they load only one currency on the card. This initiative comes in the wake of continuing surge in the number of Indian students going overseas for higher education.

The ICICI Bank Student Sapphiro Forex Card comes with an array of joining benefits up to Rs 15,000, along with exclusive privileges. It comes with a welcome kit with two cards– a primary and a replacement card– that can be activated digitally through iMobile Pay, internet banking or by calling the Bank’s Customer Care in the event of loss/damage of the primary card. Like any other forex card offered by the Bank, this card can be reloaded digitally using iMobile Pay and internet banking by the students and their parents, instantly, anytime and from anywhere. With this card, the Bank has a suite of forex cards for students travelling abroad.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Niraj Tralshawala, Head- Payment Solutions, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to offer a new premium forex card with attractive benefits for students travelling abroad for education. It offers students the triple advantage of payment of tuition and daily expenses, digital re-loading of the card by parents from anywhere, and additional curated benefits. We believe that this card empowers students and their parents with a hassle-free and seamless experience for payments abroad.”

Mr. Sujai Raina, Country Manager, Visa India said, “Visa is delighted to partner with ICICI Bank to launch the Student Sapphiro Forex Card, created for the growing student segment opting for overseas education. While they pursue their studies, they can conveniently use this card to manage numerous expenses, including tuition, travel, dining, and groceries. By tailoring card features to the needs of life abroad, Visa ensures seamless, safe transactions, complete ease of use and global acceptance. This comprehensive financial solution addresses the diverse requirements of today’s students, making it worry-free so they can have a better study abroad experience.”

Key benefits of the card are:

Joining benefits

Free worldwide two complimentary international lounge access worth USD 99

Get a free international SIM card

Complimentary Uber vouchers worth INR 1,000

International Student Identity Card (ISIC) membership worth INR 999 – ISIC is an internationally accepted proof of full-time student status across 130 countries

Complimentary Card Protection Plus plan inclusive of Lost card/Counter card insurance upto INR 5 lakh

Comes with a welcome kit that contains- passport holder, booklet and travel checklist

Other exclusive privileges