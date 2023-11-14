Sports

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: India to take on New Zealand in first semifinal at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

In the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tomorrow. The match will start at 2 in the afternoon.
This is the second time that the two teams will be facing off each other in a World Cup semi-final, the last one was in 2019. The Wankhede Stadium, which is known for its high-scoring encounters, India had secured an impressive 302-run triumph against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.

In the second Semi-final, Australia will lock horns with South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, beginning at 2 PM.

