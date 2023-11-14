ADB Project to Improve Tourism and Urban Services in Tripura, India

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100 million loan to improve urban services and tourism facilities in the northeastern state of Tripura, India.

“ADB is committed to support the Tripura government’s priorities of improving urban services and tourism infrastructure to help boost economic development,” said ADB Principal Urban Development Specialist Tomoo Ueda. “This project will support the state as a gateway to the northeast region by developing tourist destinations along the national highways and by improving urban governance and financial sustainability.”

The project will upgrade urban water supply systems by installing 42 kilometers (km) of new transmission and distribution pipes, establish 4 new water treatment plants, and improve 55 km of stormwater drains. It will improve 21 km of urban roads that will incorporate features that respond to the needs of the elderly, women, children, and disabled.

To strengthen the delivery of urban services, the project will build the capacity of twelve urban local bodies on planning, infrastructure operations and maintenance, financial management, gender equality and social inclusion, and project management. It will also help the state government update its building regulations incorporating spatial planning and green building principles to ensure climate and disaster resilience.

Through this project, ADB will help upgrade tourist destinations, such as the Chaturdash Devata Temple, Kasaba Kalibari, and Neermahal Palace, by improving the amenities, rooms, landscaping, and making them more visitor- and gender-friendly destinations. It will establish a digital museum and a new adventure park.

A 10-year tourism business plan that will guide marketing, promotion, and attract the private sector will be developed, while the state’s tourism policy will be updated.

