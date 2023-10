In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan pulled off one of the greatest World Cup shocks when they defeated defending champions England by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi last night. Chasing a target of 285 runs, England were bowled out for 215 in 40.3 overs. Harry Brook with 66 runs and Dawid Malan with 32 runs made valuable contributions for England.

Today, Australia will take on Sri Lanka at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. The match will start at 2 PM.