Manjit Kumar Hota, Honored as “Best Personality of the Year 2023” in Odisha’s Event and Entertainment Industry

Bhubaneswar / Berhampur: Mr. Manjit Kumar Hota, the Co-Founder and Event Director of EVENT PLUS, has received the esteemed ‘Best Personality of the Year 2023’ award in the Event and Entertainment domain from the prestigious World Watch Monthly Magazine. This recognition was presented during a grand ceremony attended by notable figures such as Smt. Sulochana Das, Mayor of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Smt. Shreemayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra, Chairperson of the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Government of Odisha, and Shri. Ananta Narayan Jena, MLA, Bhubaneswar Central.

This recognition serves as a compelling testament to Manjit Kumar Hota‘s outstanding contributions, steadfast dedication, and unparalleled expertise within the event management sector. With a career marked by unwavering excellence and a profound commitment to orchestrating extraordinary events, Manjit has solidified his standing as a prominent figure in the industry.

In his own words, Manjit Kumar Hota reflects on this honor, stating, ‘Receiving the ‘Best Personality of the Year 2023’ award in the Event and Entertainment realm is not just a personal triumph; it is a celebration of the collective efforts and creativity that define our industry. This honor from the esteemed World Watch Monthly Magazine is a humbling recognition of the power of collaboration, innovation, and the enduring spirit of event management. I am deeply grateful for the support of my incredible team at EVENT PLUS and the entire community that makes our dreams come to life. This award is a testament to the limitless possibilities that unfold when passion meets purpose in the world of events.‘