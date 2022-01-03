Hyundai Motor India Registers Sale of over 2.5 Lakh SUVs in 2021

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Ltd., India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today announced the continuity of its market leadership position as India’s No.1 SUV brand in CY 2021. With the landmark achievement, Hyundai continues to be India’s most preferred SUV brand for 2 Years in succession.

Commenting on the SUV leadership position, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Our passion and commitment to deliver the most exclusive products for customers has led to Hyundai becoming India’s most preferred SUV brand for two years in succession. With the addition of ALCAZAR to our line-up, Hyundai now has five stellar brands across a spectrum of diverse choices for customer delight. Our most loved brands CRETA and VENUE have continued to delight new age customers, offering them experiences that go beyond the realms of mobility and translate into lifetime memories. In 2021 we sold 2 52 586 SUV units in India, that is a testament to Hyundai’s strong legacy and DNA in the SUV space. Going forward, we will continue to deliver exciting new products with focus on Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability.”

In 2021, All-new CRETA sustained its leadership position as India’s No.1 selling SUV, recording a sale of 1 25 437 units. Furthermore, since its launch in March 2020, All-new CRETA has sold over 2 15 000 units, showcasing India’s love for the most iconic Ultimate SUV. Launched in 2015, Hyundai CRETA has become a household name and is synonymous among customers for its robust and bold design, powerful performance and technology loaded feature package. Cumulatively, Hyundai CRETA has registered a sale of over 6 lakh units in the domestic market since its launch in 2015.

With customers in India showcasing a strong affinity for SUVs, Hyundai has also been scripting the adoption of the SUV trend, selling over 8.34 lakh SUVs in the last five years. VENUE has also played a key role in Hyundai’s SUV success story, recording over 2.60 lakh unit sales since its launch in May, 2019. In 2021 alone, Hyundai VENUE has recorded a sale of over 1.08 lakh units, demonstrating strong customer love for India’s first connected SUV. The latest entrant to Hyundai’s stellar SUV line-up – Hyundai ALCAZAR has also been well received by customers, recording a sale of over 17 700 units since its launch in June 2021.