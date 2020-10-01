Hyundai Motor India Registers Cumulative Sales of 59 913 Units

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions Company and the largest exporter since inception registered Domestic sales of 50 313 Units and Exports of 9 600 units with cumulative sales of 59 913 Units for the month of September 2020.

Commenting on the September sales performance Mr. Tarun Garg, Director( Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “In the changing business environment, the green shoots of recovery are clearly visible with sales improving on a month-on-month as well as year on year basis. HMIL continued its good sales momentum helped by high customer acceptance for The All New CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON & KONA Electric in the SUV segment, VERNA, AURA & ELANTRA in Sedan segment and SANTRO, NIOS and Elite i20 in hatchback segment. We are confident that the coming festive season will drive the market on a steady recovery path with positive customer sentiments.”

